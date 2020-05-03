Reopening of eateries in Mombasa halted in efforts to level first-rising COVID-19 curve

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Mombasa County Commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo has halted the re-opening of eateries in the coastal city in efforts to contain COVID-19.

Kitiyo made the announcement when he joined Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho on a tour of Old Town area on Saturday.

“I want to tell to forget the suggestion of re-opening the restaurants here in Mombasa. It will not happen until the time we will be satisfied that the number of the infections has been flattened. So those restaurants will remain closed because you have refused to adhere to small guidelines, because what is lacking is discipline,” Kitiyo said.

The government on Monday allowed restaurants in the country to re-open, but under strict measures aimed at maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus which has so far killed 22 people

The National Government administrator also warned of stiff action being taken on some Muslim faithful who still find their way into the mosque to pray, violating the rule against gatherings and social distancing.

Kitiyo said clerics allowing faithful during the Ramadan period to worship in mosques risk being arrested.

He said they government may resort to the move after an ongoing mass testing exercise in the area hit a snag with residents turning out in low numbers.

Kitiyo said even though health authorities planned on testing 500 people per day, only 55 residents turned out for the exercise on on Friday when the exercise was launched while 71 people availed themselves on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We will continue monitoring the mass-testing and if those who are coming for the exercise is still low, we will cordon off this area and we will ensure that everyone is tested for COVID-19.” he said.