A police roadblock in Eastleigh estate in Nairobi, one of the areas with a cessation of movement over COVID-19.

Red zones: Nairobi and Mombasa leading with COVID-19 infections

NJOKI KIHIU and DAVIS AYEGA contributed to this article.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31- As the coronavirus curve continues to rise in the country, Nairobi and Mombasa counties continue to account for high figures of cases recorded.

In Nairobi County, Kibra, Lang’ata and Makadara appear to be the latest hot points after posting higher cases since Friday.

On Sunday, Langata estate accounted for 19 out of the 35 new coronavirus cases recorded in Nairobi.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said the government is concerned about the increase of COVID- 19 infections which now stands at 1962 after 74 people tested positive.

Of these cases, Kibra has contributed close to 50 cases.

“It still remains an area of concern and in terms of when it will trigger certain measures to be placed on it, that is something that is always under consideration,” Dr Aman said.

The cases have been spreading fast in informal settlements.

In Mombasa, the 23 cases were distributed in Kisauni, Likoni, Nyali, Jomvu and Changamwe.

Earlier this month, the government imposed a cessation of movement in Eastleigh and Mombasa’s Old Town where higher cases were reported.

The other cases announced Sunday were distributed in Kwale, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia and Taita Taveta.

“Circumstances within informal settlements present challenges and as to what measures will be taken that would have to be looked at very carefully,” he said.

The curve in Kenya has been increasing since last week, after the Ministry of Health started the targetted mass testing exercise.

“The trajectory that this curve will take is totally dependent on our behaviors as a people. Each of us has a role to play. Adopting responsible social behavior to break the transmission chain of the virus is of vital importance,” Dr Aman said.“Health is a central problem that we must deal with, if we can fix it, all the other problems will quickly reset themselves,” Aman said.

So far, public health officials have tested 78, 536 people since March when the first case was detected in the country.

And there was hope for patients admitted for COVID-19 after 14 more were discharged Sunday.

So far, 474 people have recovered from the virus that has ravaged nations globally, killing 370,000 people by May 31. More than 6 million are infected.

In Kenya, 64 fatalities have been recorded so far.

