Professors Mabel Imbuga and Jackton Ojwang will chair NACADA and EPRA boards respectively

Kenya

Professors Imbuga, Jackton Ojwang to chair NACADA, EPRA boards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Mabel Imbuga to head the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Board.

The 12-member Semi-Autonomous State Corporation under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government was established to undertake public education and awareness campaigns against drug abuse, especially among youth in schools and other institutions of higher learning.

Until Prof Imbuga’s appointed Board has been under the stewardship of Vice Chairperson Margaret Moitallel.

Her appointment contained in the May 13 Gazette notice is for a period of three years.

Retired Supreme Court judge Prof. Jackton Ojwang was appointed as chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Board.

EPRA was established as the successor to the Energy Regulatory Commission with an expanded mandate of regulating the generation, importation, exportation, transmission, distribution, supply and use of electrical energy with the exception of licensing of nuclear facilities.

The immediate for Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo was appointed as Chairperson of National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Board.

