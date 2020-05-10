Connect with us

Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta is Monday set to host Jubilee Party Senators to a parliamentary group meeting at State House, Nairobi/PSCU/FILE

President Kenyatta to host Jubilee Party PG for Senators on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will Monday host Jubilee Party Senators to a parliamentary group meeting.

Speaking to Capital FM News on phone, Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the meeting is slated to kick-off at 8am.

The agenda of the meeting remains unclear amid speculation that the President may use the forum to put his House in order and reign in legislators who are dimmed to be against his handshake pact with Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The ruling party has 34 Senators in the Upper House and also enjoys the support of the KANU which is represented by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and West Pokot’s Samuel Poghisio.

The meeting comes up days after a group of Senators said they were not happy with the manner in which business was conducted in the Upper House.

The Senators from both sides of the Senate expressed their displeasure with rules developed by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka to guide the business of the House during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis period violated Articles 122 and 123 of the Constitution.

They are now planning to sponsor a petition in court to challenge the passage of the three Bills which include the Division of Revenue Bill and the County Government (Amendment) Bills.

