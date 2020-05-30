Police kill terror suspect and his 2 children during night raid in Kwale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – An Al Shabaab suspect was shot dead by police on Friday night, alongside two children he is said to have used as a human shield, during a raid at his house in Kwale.

His wife and three other children sustained serious injuries in the incident that occurred at Diani area in South Coast.

According to police, the first raid was conducted at a terror suspect’s house before he led them to the house of his accomplice said to have been recruiting terrorists to join Al Shabaab.

“Upon reaching the suspect’s house within Kibundani to search for firearms, they ordered him to open the door but he declined,” police said, “and as the officers were preparing to break in, the suspect suddenly threw a grenade towards the officers slightly injuring one of them.”

This, they said, “prompted them to open fire fatally injuring him and two minors he was using as a human shield.”

The suspect’s wife and three other children sustained injuries and were rushed to Msambweni Referal Hospital for treatment.

Police said a live grenade and assorted jungle uniform were recovered.

There was no immediate comment from Police Headquarters on the incident, but we confirmed that Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai had been briefed about it.