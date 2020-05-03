Outrage as woman assaults stepdaughter in Machakos

MACHAKOS, Kenya, May 3 – Residents of Ngii village in Machakos County woke up to a rude shock on Sunday after a woman burnt her 9- year-old stepdaughter’s private parts with a hot iron box.

Area chief John-Bosco Ndambuki confirmed the incident and said the woman identified as Mary Neema Kioko burnt the minor for no apparent reason after she found her mingle with her children.

“Neema has been living with the girl after her mother died last month. She found her play with other children and gave her a thorough beating before burning her,” said the chief.

The minor was rescued by neighbors who later called in the police.

The suspect was detained at Kangundo Police Station awaiting to be arraigned on Monday.

The minor is currently receiving treatment at Kangundo Level IV Hospital in a stable condition.