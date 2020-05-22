Oratory display as Kindiki is placed on the chopping board

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- A historic event on Friday gave the country an opportunity to witness an oratory display, as Senators debated the motion to oust Professor Abraham Kithure Kindiki as Deputy Speaker.

From legal jargon, philosophical terms to biblical quotes–one after another, Senators advanced their argument, in what finally brought down the Tharaka Nithi Senator.

The main contention was whether it was all about his competence or loyalty to the party.

“I freely forgive those who have crucified me, ” Kindiki said.

Senator James Orengo said it was all about “power games” after Kindiki and other Jubilee members defied a call for duty at State House, in a Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Orengo said the Jubilee Party members had two options, to obey the Czar or Rasputin- a Russian mystic and self-proclaimed holy man who befriended the family of Emperor Nicholas II, the last monarch of Russia, and gained considerable influence in the late imperial Russia.

“Jubilee Party members should decide whether they are going to obey the Czar or to obey Rasputin,” said Orengo, the respected counsel hailed by his peers as a ‘walking constitution’. submitted.

For those who accused him of supporting political conmanship in the words of Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, he had this to tell them; “Stop pretending that this is about democracy and rights. These are party politics and power games. I have been consistent, and I will still be consistent. Don’t talk about justice and rights only when it suits you.”

In a similar colorful speech, Senator Kindiki said he retires to fate “in shame to note that we are here today for such an elitist triviality powered by petty, divisive and vindictive politics as the country hurts from the lethal combination of a nearly collapsed economy, a ravaging pandemic (COVID-19) and floods.”

And while he voted against a motion to remove himself from office “on behalf of the Tharaka Nithi people”, unsuccessfully so, Kithure left politically wounded.

“No one can hurt me without my permission,” he said in his final speech as Deputy Speaker.

Senator Murkomen sought refuge from the Bible and specifically Daniel 3:16-18, which reads, “16 Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego replied to him, “King Nebuchadnezzar, we do not need to defend ourselves before you in this matter. 17 If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us[a] from Your Majesty’s hand. 18 But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.”

But in the eyes of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, the whole Vote of No confidence tabled by Jubilee Party’s Majority Whip Irungu Kangata of Muranga was “immoral”.

“It is immoral that we hold a motion here today to remove the most distinguished Senator Professor Kithure Kindiki as the Deputy Speaker without any proper grounds. We have become a very useless house for lack of better words,” she said, herself having being dismissed as Majority Whip last week.

For besieged Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, it was a perfect chance for him to confirm his allegiance to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

“I want to assure my party leader that despite all the rumours you are getting, I’m loyal to the core…” the Senator, whose election as a Chairperson to the powerful County Public Accounts and Investments Committee was rejected by ODM leadership, said.

It was a day of agreement as it was for disagreement.

“Mr. Speaker, please don’t continue to rape our constitution any further,” former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen told Speaker Ken Lusaka.

The issue of contention was whether an absent Senator’s vote should be allowed to cast a vote through a representative.

With 54 votes against 7, Kindiki bolted out of the Deputy Speaker’s seat shortly before 7pm.

A dark moment, Kindiki said, that helped him to “to witness the galaxy of stars of those that detest and abhor justice.”

The Big Question is, who is next?