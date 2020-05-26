Connect with us

Following the meeting which was attended by Maasai leaders, Odinga instructed the Senate Minority Leader James Orengo to reverse the decision to de-whip Ledama/COURTESY

Ole Kina withdraws petition against ODM in CPAIC chairmanship tussle

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina surrendered the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee (CPAIC) Chairmanship and withdrew a petition he had filed against the party following talks with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday.

Ole Kina had moved to court in protest of ODM’s decision to dewhip him from CPAIC after his victory against the party’s preferred candidate Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri.

However following the meeting which was attended by Maasai leaders, Odinga instructed the Senate Minority Leader James Orengo to reverse the decision to de-whip Ledama.

“Senator Ledama Ole Kina has this morning agreed to withdraw the case he had filed against the ODM party over the Senate Public Accounts Committee chairmanship, surrendered the seat and apologized. In return I’ve instructed the party to reverse the decision to dewhip the Senator,” stated Odinga.

During the election to replace Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang whose term ended, Ledama secured five votes against Ongeri’s four in his quest to chair the from the powerful Senate watch-dog committee.

Ledama’s victory was however cut short after Minority Leadership communicated to the Speaker rejecting the election of the Senator.

ODM’s move to reject his election didn’t augur well with Ole Kina, who protested the move saying he was democratically elected vowing not to relinquish his position.

He even went chair the committee even after ODM contested his election.

The Senator later said he had consulted widely over the issue signalling a change of heart.

“My support for ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta is solid and unshaken,” he stated.

