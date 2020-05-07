Connect with us

ODM wants Ledama Ole Kina out of Senate committees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 7 – Senate Minority Leader James Orengo has formally written to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka to remove Senator Ledama Ole Kina from all Senate Business Committees.

 The Narok Senator was on Monday elected as the Chairperson of the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

 In the letter seen by Capital FM News, Orengo protested Ledama’s victory saying the party was dissatisfied with the election.

“I express and register dissatisfaction with the conduct and the outcome of the election of the leadership of the County Public Accounts and Investments Committee which were purportedly done today,” Orengo said in the letter to the Speaker.

In a series of tweets, however, the vocal senator has maintained that he is still the duly elected chairman of the powerful committee.

“Today I chaired my second meeting as the duly elected Chair of the Senate Public Accounts Investment Committee. The letter by @orengo_james has got no basis and must be treated with contempt! Because this committee is very powerful they want a pushover not me,” Ole Kina said.

In the election, Ole Kina garnered five votes against his Kisii counterpart Sam Ongeri who got four.

Ongeri was ODM’s preferred candidate for the seat.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi won the deputy chair after beating Murang’a Senator and Deputy Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata.

