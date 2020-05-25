National Assembly disowns purported Order Paper on DP Ruto impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The National Assembly has dismissed as fake an Order Paper doing the rounds online purportedly listing a Special Motion on the Impeachment of Deputy President William Ruto.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai, in a statement on Monday, dismissed the contents of the forged programme as fictitious and intended to mislead the Members of the National Assembly and the general public.

The fake Order Paper listed the impeachment of the DP on gross violation of the constitution and gross misconduct charges as the only House business scheduled for June 2 when the House resumes from its recess which began on May 6.

Sialai said no MP had given a notice of such a Special Motion to either his office or that of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“No list of Members or signatures in support of such a motion has been received in either of the two offices,” the Clerk stated.

The Clerk equally pointed out glaring inconsistencies in the fictitious Order Paper.

“The document refers to Sixth Session whereas it is common knowledge that out Parliament is currently in its Fourth Session; the formatting of the document in terms of nomenclature, spacing, punctuation and numbering shows that the fictitious document is a creation of people bent on circulating fake news,” Sialai pointed out.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega who had been named as the sponsor of the Special Motion, disassociated himself with the document and instead claimed it was part of political machinations by allies of the DP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is a scheme to try and whip up public emotions, to try and gain sympathy and I don’t know where they are heading to. For me I want to say in no uncertain terms, that we have no motion to impeach the DP. We have no intention because that is not part of our agenda,” Kanini stated.