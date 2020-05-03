Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nakuru County Deputy Governor Erick Korir said many rivers have swollen with water covering bridges/COURTESY

County News

Nakuru residents warned of flooding as lake overflows following heavy rainfall

Published

NAKURU, Kenya May 3 – Residents and motorists near Lake Nakuru and Lake Naivasha have been been asked to be vigilant on the roads due to the heavy rains that have been pounding the area.

Nakuru County Deputy Governor Erick Korir said many rivers have swollen with water covering bridges.

Korir who also doubles up as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Roads and Public Works, ordered the closure of the road near Koinange Primary School in Shabab Estate after it caved in.

“Engineers will visit the scene tomorrow (on Monday), to investigate the cause although initial probe point to a possible underground fault/cavity,” he said.

Meanwhile residents in at least six estates next to Lake Nakuru National Park were marooned in their houses following a downpour on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Some residents of Kaptembwa, Mwariki, Kwa Rhonda, Kivumbini and parts of Langa Langa and Racetrack estates spent most of the day trying to create waterways as others scooped water and mud from their houses.

In the past, flash floods have left a trail of destruction and killed residents and domestic animals.

However, the construction of an open drainage system by the World Bank and the national government through Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISP) programme has drastically reduced floods in the area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017