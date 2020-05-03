Nakuru residents warned of flooding as lake overflows following heavy rainfall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAKURU, Kenya May 3 – Residents and motorists near Lake Nakuru and Lake Naivasha have been been asked to be vigilant on the roads due to the heavy rains that have been pounding the area.

Nakuru County Deputy Governor Erick Korir said many rivers have swollen with water covering bridges.

Korir who also doubles up as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Roads and Public Works, ordered the closure of the road near Koinange Primary School in Shabab Estate after it caved in.

“Engineers will visit the scene tomorrow (on Monday), to investigate the cause although initial probe point to a possible underground fault/cavity,” he said.





Meanwhile residents in at least six estates next to Lake Nakuru National Park were marooned in their houses following a downpour on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Some residents of Kaptembwa, Mwariki, Kwa Rhonda, Kivumbini and parts of Langa Langa and Racetrack estates spent most of the day trying to create waterways as others scooped water and mud from their houses.

In the past, flash floods have left a trail of destruction and killed residents and domestic animals.

However, the construction of an open drainage system by the World Bank and the national government through Kenya Informal Settlement Improvement Project (KISP) programme has drastically reduced floods in the area.