Capital News
Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) shut down water supply from Sasumwa Dam following a landslide in Karemenu River at the Aberdare Ranges/COURTESY

County News

Nairobi water firm shuts down Sasumwa Dam supply as landslide damages transmission line

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – Residents in Nairobi are set to experience water shortages after Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) shut down water supply from Sasumwa Dam following a landslide in Karemenu River at the Aberdare Ranges.

In a statement to newsrooms on Friday, the firm’s Acting Managing Director Nahashon Muguna noted that the landslide damaged the water transmission pipeline affecting water production at the dam which accounts for 11.6 per cent of Nairobi’s water supply.

“Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Ltd has today (May 8) shut down water production at  Sasumwa Dam Treatment works which supplies 11.6 percent of water to the Nairobi City County population,” he said.

Areas which may experience water shortage in coming days include along residencies around Waiyaki Way, Naivasha Road, Parklands, Kangemi, Westlands, Mbagathi and Ngong road. Lavington, M.P Shah Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.

Estates around Kibera, Lang’ata, Madaraka Estate, Dagoretti corner,Jamhuri and Kawangware will also be affected.

Kenyatta Market,Ng’ando, Satellite, Dagoretti Corner, Loresho,Nyari, Kitisuru, New Muthaiga and Thigiri ridge areas may experience water shortages as well.

Kenyans living in the affected areas have been asked to use available water sparingly as NCWSC engineers work to restore water supply.

“Our engineers and the maintenance staff are on the site.Currently, the area is experiencing heavy rains making access very difficult.The government is doing everything possible to restore the supply to residents of Nairobi,” Muguna said.

