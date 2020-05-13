Nairobi Metropolitan Services suspends e-construction applications

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13- Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has suspended the e-construction development application processing system formerly managed by Nairobi City County Government.

In a notice placed in one of the local dailies, NMS Director-General Mohammed Abdalla said all applications shall be submitted to his office.

He further stated that New Nairobi County Pre-Technical and Urban Planning Committees will be constituted in the next 7 days.

The former Pre-Technical Committee was disbanded effective Wednesday.

“All applications processed through the e-construction development management system formerly managed by Nairobi City County Government from 18 March 2020 to date and going forward is and will be null and void,” a section of the notice read.

Since 2011, the City Council of Nairobi currently Nairobi County Government, undertook an initiative that was intended to see the automation of all approval and administrative processes associated with Construction Permits.

This initiative was done in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The outcome of this initiative was a software system that automates the application of construction permits, the review of applications, the issuance of construction permits, the monitoring and enforcement process thereafter and the application and issuance of occupancy permits.