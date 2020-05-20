Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Mohamed Badi. /CFM.

Kenya

Nairobi Metropolitan Services allocated Sh26.4bn for post COVID-19 mitigation measures

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has been allocated 26.4 billion shillings by the National Treasury days after Director General Major Mohammed Badi raised concerns.

The cash strapped Nairobi Metropolitan Services has been experiencing cash flow challenges after Governor Mike Sonko declined to assent to the Nairobi City County Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2020.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his four crucial functions to the Badi-led agency two months ago, referred the Bill back to the County Assembly on grounds that its passage did not conform to the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act and the County Government Act.

Governor Mike Sonko pictured pictured in his private office in Nairobi’s Upper Hill wearing a face shield/FILE/COUNTY PRESS

According to a letter addressed to the National Assembly by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani, the money is part of the Sh53.7 billion which President Uhuru Kenyatta had approved as part of the measures for post-COVID-19 economic stimulus package in the 2020/2021 financial year.

“The Head of Public Services submitted the Budget Estimates for Nairobi Metropolitan Services after our submission to Parliament. In this regard, we request for inclusion of NMS budget estimates in the National Government Budget under the presidency,” he said.

Mukuru Renewal Project initiated by NMS was allocated Sh1.5 billion.

Other funds requested by CS Yattani to be passed include Sh4.55 billion transfer of funds for the leasing of motor vehicles for the State Department for Interior to the National Treasury, Sh1.35 billion for enhancement of operation and maintenance and development budget under the presidency.

Others which are also included in the amendments are Sh2.55 billion under the State Department for Interior for operations and maintenance and development budget and Sh100 million for Kenya Financing Locally-led Climate Action Project under the National Treasury with the amount being foreign-financed.

CS Yattani said the amendments will be funded through a combination of budget realignment, additional funding from development partners and mopping of surpluses from the parastatals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Burundians vote despite virus outbreak

Bujumbura, Burundi, May 20 – Burundians began voting Wednesday in a tense election to replace long-ruling President Pierre Nkurunziza, that is proceeding despite an...

4 mins ago

World

Brazil virus deaths surge as pandemic bites in Latin America

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 18 – Brazil recorded its highest number of coronavirus deaths in a day as Latin America began to feel...

5 mins ago

Capital Health

Targetted mass testing resumes in Eastleigh amid lockdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Mass testing resumed in Eastleigh Wednesday, amid the lockdown declared by the government two weeks ago In a statement,...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

UK to work with African Union in tackling COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – The UK will invest up to 2.6 Billion KES in the African Union’s new ‘Africa anti-COVID 19 Fund’ to tackle coronavirus and...

1 hour ago

Fifth Estate

Kenya needs a broad-based government like yesterday

In times of uncertainty and crisis, citizens look up to their leaders to inspire confidence and galvanize the country to action. The people also...

2 hours ago

Africa

African leaders offer solutions for global post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 — African leaders have said the continent needs to be involved as a partner in providing solutions for the global...

2 hours ago

World

Coronavirus gives Trump big stage for pet medical theories

Washington, United States, May 20 – America, Dr Trump will see you now. While US President Donald Trump admits he’s not actually a doctor,...

2 hours ago

World

Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic ‘without vaccine’

Beijing, China, May 19 – A Chinese laboratory has been developing a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to...

10 hours ago