Nahasho Muguna addressing journalists on appointment as the substantive MD of the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company.

Kenya

Nahashon Muguna appointed substantive Nairobi Water MD after acting for 3 years

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27-Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company board has appointed Nahashon Muguna as the substantive Managing Director of the Company.

He had been acting in the position since 2017.

The board said it arrived at the decision to confirm Muguna due to his vast experienced while he served in an acting capacity, adding that he scored the highest marks against three other applicants.

“I am equal to the task and I will work hand in hand with the board so as to improve the water services in the city. I have been around for a while and I understand all the problems that we have,” said Muguna.

Muguna, who assumes the position at a time Nairobi residents are grappling with water shortage, committed to stabilize water supply in all parts of the city.

“By June 7, the water supply will have normalized in the city and we go back to our normal lives, in the meantime, we are mitigating by providing tanks to areas that are not receiving water,” he said.

Muguna said Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) shut down water supply from Sasumwa Dam following a landslide in Karemenu River at the Aberdare Ranges.

He said the landslide damaged the water transmission pipeline affecting water production at the dam which accounts for 11.6 per cent of Nairobi’s water supply.

He however, said that repairs are at 50 percent, assuring that the work will be completed by June 31 for normal water supply to resume.

Areas affected include along Waiyaki Way, Naivasha Road, Parklands, Kangemi, Westlands, Mbagathi and Ngong road, Kileleshwa, Lavington, M.P Shah Hospital and Kenyatta National Hospital.

Estates around Kibera, Lang’ata, Madaraka Estate, Dagoretti corner, Jamhuri and Kawangware are also affected.

Kenyatta Market, Ng’ando, Satellite, Dagoretti Corner, Loresho,Nyari, Kitisuru, New Muthaiga and Thigiri ridge areas are also experiencing water shortages.

The company has been rationing water in the affected areas.

In this article:
