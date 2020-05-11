Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Murkomen who was flanked by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika whose Chief Whip position was assigned to Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata dismissed changes to the Senate leadership as invalid/FILE

Headlines

Murkomen, Kihika dismiss Jubilee Party’s Senate leadership overhaul as invalid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen Monday dismissed Senate leadership changes sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta replacing him with West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as Senate Majority Leader, terming the changes as null and void.

Addressing journalist shortly after the changes were made public by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, he said 23 Jubilee senators did not receive a formal invitation to attend the meeting, adding the Parliamentary Group meeting concvened by President Kenyatta fall short of provisions of the Senate Standings Orders.

“No vote was carried out as required by the Standing Order 19 to remove the Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip,” Murkomen who was flanked by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika whose Chief Whip position was assigned to Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata stated.

Kihika, in a letter endorsed by 22 Jubilee Party Senators wrote to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka protesting the changes which also saw Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali rise to the Deputy Majority Chief Whip in the Senate.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo retained her position as the Deputy Majority Leader.

Kihika claimed the State House Parliamentary Group meeting was only attended by eleven senators, falling short of the minimum threshold of eighteen.

“What they are doing is forging signatures, they had 11 senators in jubilee, it is a requirement that there is notice of invitation, agenda must be clear, we were not aware what that was and they did not have enough senators to do what they did,” she said.

In the letter addressed to Speaker Lusaka, the 23 legislators said no vote was taken in accordance with Standing Orders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We therefore hold that the leadership of the Majority Party in the Senate remains as it has been and until the requirements of the Constitution of Kenya, the standing orders and Jubilee Party Constitution and the law are  adhered to,” Kihika said.

In addition, they dismissed a coalition agreement entered between Jubilee Party and the Kenya African National Union as invalid despite the appointment of a KANU Senator as Majority Leader.

“For any coalition, there must be a NEC meeting to pass a resolution, we have never had a meeting in three years.The purported argument that KANU would have participated within precints of law and particularly in standing order in 19 in voting us out or a KANU leader being voted to be a leader in Jubilee; that is preposterous, laughable and biggest joke you can have in this part of town,” Murkomen said.

An agreement between the two parties was received by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on May 8.

While announcing the changes, President Kenyatta who is also the Party Leader of the Jubilee Party assured the new leaders of his support saying he looks forward to work closely with the new Senate Leadership in delivering services to Kenyans.

Murkomen maintained that he fully supports and has no grudge against the President even as he urged him to work amicably with Deputy President William Ruto.

“We believe in the unity of the Jubilee Party and we do not support anyone who is trying to create factions within our party,” the Senators said.

Ruto who has recently opposed arbitrary changes in the ruling party’s National Management Committee did not comment on the changes in the leadership of the Senate.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017