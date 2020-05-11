Murkomen, Kihika dismiss Jubilee Party’s Senate leadership overhaul as invalid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen Monday dismissed Senate leadership changes sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta replacing him with West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio as Senate Majority Leader, terming the changes as null and void.

Addressing journalist shortly after the changes were made public by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, he said 23 Jubilee senators did not receive a formal invitation to attend the meeting, adding the Parliamentary Group meeting concvened by President Kenyatta fall short of provisions of the Senate Standings Orders.

“No vote was carried out as required by the Standing Order 19 to remove the Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip,” Murkomen who was flanked by Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika whose Chief Whip position was assigned to Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata stated.

Kihika, in a letter endorsed by 22 Jubilee Party Senators wrote to Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka protesting the changes which also saw Nominated Senator Farhiya Ali rise to the Deputy Majority Chief Whip in the Senate.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo retained her position as the Deputy Majority Leader.

Kihika claimed the State House Parliamentary Group meeting was only attended by eleven senators, falling short of the minimum threshold of eighteen.

“What they are doing is forging signatures, they had 11 senators in jubilee, it is a requirement that there is notice of invitation, agenda must be clear, we were not aware what that was and they did not have enough senators to do what they did,” she said.

In the letter addressed to Speaker Lusaka, the 23 legislators said no vote was taken in accordance with Standing Orders.

“We therefore hold that the leadership of the Majority Party in the Senate remains as it has been and until the requirements of the Constitution of Kenya, the standing orders and Jubilee Party Constitution and the law are adhered to,” Kihika said.

In addition, they dismissed a coalition agreement entered between Jubilee Party and the Kenya African National Union as invalid despite the appointment of a KANU Senator as Majority Leader.

“For any coalition, there must be a NEC meeting to pass a resolution, we have never had a meeting in three years.The purported argument that KANU would have participated within precints of law and particularly in standing order in 19 in voting us out or a KANU leader being voted to be a leader in Jubilee; that is preposterous, laughable and biggest joke you can have in this part of town,” Murkomen said.

An agreement between the two parties was received by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on May 8.

While announcing the changes, President Kenyatta who is also the Party Leader of the Jubilee Party assured the new leaders of his support saying he looks forward to work closely with the new Senate Leadership in delivering services to Kenyans.

Murkomen maintained that he fully supports and has no grudge against the President even as he urged him to work amicably with Deputy President William Ruto.

“We believe in the unity of the Jubilee Party and we do not support anyone who is trying to create factions within our party,” the Senators said.

Ruto who has recently opposed arbitrary changes in the ruling party’s National Management Committee did not comment on the changes in the leadership of the Senate.