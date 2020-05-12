Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Headlines

Murkomen formally loses Senate Majority seat to Poghisio

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 12 – Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has formally lost his seat as Majority Leader following the merger between Jubilee and KANU.

A formal communication on the chenges was tabled in the house by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, effectively stripping Murkomen of the Majority Seat which has been given to West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio who was endorsed at State House, Nairobi.

Murkomen however, protested the changes, saying they were done in bad faith, and accused the Speaker of acting under duress to endorse the changes.

“I don’t blame, you, I know you are acting under duress,” he said, in what sparked protests from several Senators including James Orengo, who accused him of undermining the Speaker.

“If Murkomen wants to continue to be a Senator in this house, he must withdraw those remarks,” Orengo said, “he must respect the Speaker.”

Earlier, the Political Parties Disputes Resolution Tribunal issued temporary orders stopping the Jubilee-KANU merger following a petition by Senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru) Caleb Kositany (Soy), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East) and a Kenyan Albert Mutai.

The petition was filed at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal with respondents named as the Registrar of Political Parties, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and acting party Chairman Nelson Dzuya.

Jubilee Party and KANU are named as interested parties.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The petition sought an injunction restraining Tuju and the Acting Chairman from making any coalition agreements on behalf of the Jubilee party.

The Tribunal’s Deputy Registrar effectively issued an order suspending the agreement signed at State House during a Parliamentary Group Meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, which stripped Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen of his Majority Seat, as well as Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika’s Majority Chief Whip post.

“An interim order be and is hereby issued restraining the 2nd and 3rd respondents from making coalition agreements on behalf of the 1st interested party, Jubilee Party with any party/parties without a valid formal resolution on a duly convened National Executive Committee of Jubilee Party,” the order reads in part.

Murkomen was replaced by Poghisio while Kihika was replaced by Senator Irungu Kangata of Murang’a.

The Deputy Majority Leader Senator Fatuma Dulo of Isiolo retained her seat with nominated Senator Farhiya Ali Haji taking the Deputy Majority Chief Whip’s post.

The merger is largely seen as aimed at trimming Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the Senate to size.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017