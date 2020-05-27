Connect with us

Murkomen and Cherargei accused the Jubilee Party of witchhunt, saying the reshuffled members were being unfairly targeted/FILE

County News

Murkomen, Cherargei reject committee reappointments citing humiliation of loyalists

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has rejected his new role as a member of a Senate Committee, that he was appointed to by his party, weeks after he was ousted as Senate Majority Leader.

Murkomen criticized the move which would see him replace Laikipia Senator John Kinyua who lost his position as the Chairperson of the Senate Devolution Committee.

Kinyua was among seven Senators who voted against the removal of Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki from the Senate Deputy Speaker’s seat.

“This afternoon I learnt from the media that I have been proposed to serve in the Senate Devolution Committee in effect replacing Senator Kinyua who is being punished for standing with me. Accepting the position will be tantamount to repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery,” he stated.

Changes announced by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata on Tuesday saw Kinyua moved to the Senate ICT Committee to replace West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio who vacated the seat after being named Senate Majority Leader.

Murkomen however explained that he was not opposed to serving in the position, which is junior to his former role as Senate Majority Leader.

“Now and in the future I am ready to serve the nation in any capacity and in any committee even as a mere member. What I abhor is to take up positions at the expense of colleagues who are being humiliated for no apparent reason,” the deposed Majority Leader remarked.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei similarly rejected the reshuffle which saw him moved to the Senate Powers and Privileges Committee after being removed as the chair of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, he accused the Jubilee Party leadership of unfairly targeting lawmakers from the Rift Valley region.

“I do not mind being removed as the Chair of JLAC. In fact it has released me from unnecessary responsibilities. On the issue of being moved to the Powers and Privileges Committee, I’ll tell the party no thank you for the new position,” said the Nandi Senator.

