Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Mudavadi has kicked off meetings with leaders to realign himself after rejecting a coalition with Jubilee Party.

Kenya

Mudavadi meets Karua and Kenneth as political realignments intensify

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has kicked off strategy meetings with influential leaders, after announcing that he is not interested in joining the ruling Jubilee Party.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is lately consolidating and reorganising his party after the handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Last week, he announced a new-found political relationship with Senator Gideon Moi’s KANU which sponsored West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio for the Majority Leader’s post in the Senate where he replaced Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet, a die-hard loyalist of Deputy President William Ruto, whose relationship with the President is on the rocks.

Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement has also hinted at a political marriage with Jubilee, which was endorsed by his party’s top decision-making organ last week.

But for Mudavadi, he announced recently that he is not interested in joining forces with the ruling party and has now started consolidating his strength, pulling the likes of former former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Head of Public Service Dr Sally Kosgey.

“Catching up with Martha Karua, Ambassdor Dr. Sally Kosgei and Peter Kenneth,” he tweeted, “[we’re] discussing the challenges facing our nation and agreed to jointly with other like-minded Kenyans put our heads together in search of sustainable solutions.”

No further details were provided, but Karua affirmed , “Yes we met over a cup of tea observing social distancing.”

Kenneth and Dr Kosgey did not issue public statements or tweet after the meeting

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The meeting also comes on the day COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, who is touted lately as one of President Kenyatta’s unofficial advisors, convened a meeting of more than 40 MPs, Senators, Governors and Cabinet Secretaries from his region to chat the way forward on the Luhya unity.

  • The meeting was held at Atwoli’s Kajiado residence.

Atwoli said the meeting, at his Kajiado residence, affirmed support for the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), which is the brainchild of President Kenyatta and Odinga and which is seen as the source of friction with Ruto.

At a recent interview with the Daily Nation and NTV at State House, President Kenyatta spoke of how he had been frustrated by people he entrusted with key positions, saying they had been shrouded by their ambitions.

He did not however, name Ruto or any leader but his statement was widely interpreted to mean his Deputy who has been on a campaign mode which he started barely two years after elections.

The relationship between President Kenyatta and his Deputy has been on the rocks for several months now, and appear to have intensified lately because Ruto has not been seen at presidential functions for several weeks now nor does he appear with the president anywhere like was the case during their earlier days in office.

Although Jubilee Party leaders have publicly dismissed reports that they were planning to impeach Ruto as Deputy President, the heightened political activities in the country must give him reason to worry particularly after his allies were kicked out of key parliamentary committees.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

US Ambassador McCarter donates 10 vehicles to DCI and EACC for graft war and drug trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29- The offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) have received 10 vehicles,...

17 mins ago

Kenya

HACO donates sanitisers to hospitals countrywide

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – HACO Industries has donated thousands of hand sanitisers to various hospitals in the country to promote hygiene so as...

23 mins ago

Capital Health

Eyes on Kibra as 49 more COVID-19 cases recorded

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Focus has now shifted to Kibra, after recording a high number of COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days. The...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

CS Magoha says schools reopening solely dependent on MOH COVID-19 advisory

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Kenyans may have to wait longer for resumption of onsite learning across the country with the education ministry remaining...

2 hours ago

County News

5 contestants cleared for Senate Deputy Speakership race

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Five Senators have been cleared to contest for the Senate Deputy Speaker position after the seat fell vacant following...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

A world redrawn: Syria thinker Imad Fawzi Shueibi predicts new world order

DAMASCUS, Syria, May 29 – The coronavirus pandemic could create a new world order in which everyone is a loser and new alliances are...

3 hours ago

World

Google cautions EU on AI rule-making

BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 28 – Google warned on Thursday that the EU’s definition of artificial intelligence was too broad and that Brussels must refrain...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya COVID-19 tally rises to 1,745 after 127 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – 127 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kenya Friday, raising the total infections to 1,745. Health Chief Administrative...

4 hours ago