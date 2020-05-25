Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangagi said of the 72, 70 are Kenyans while the other two are foreigners of Ugandan and Somali nationality/FILE/MOH

Capital Health

MOH reports 72 more COVID-19 cases, virus tally rises to 1,286

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported seventy-two more coronavirus cases out of 2,711 samples analyzed within a period of 24 hours, bringing to total 1,286 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Nairobi leads with fifty-two cases, Mombasa (11), Kiambu (7), with Isiolo and Turkana recording a case each.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangagi said of the 72, 70 are Kenyans while the other two are foreigners of Ugandan and Somali nationality.

“Of the 72 patients 44 are male while 28 are female, the age range is between 12 years to the youngest and 78 years for the oldest,” she said.

The fifty-two cases in Nairobi are spread across Lang’ata (21), Dagoretti North (15), Kamukunji (4), Kibra (4), Embakasi East (2), Kasarani (3), Dagoretti South (1), Makadara (1) and Mathare (1).

In Mombasa the cases were reported in Nyali (4), Mvita 3 Kisauni 3 and Changamwe (1)

Two of the seven COVID-19 cases reported in Kiambu were traced to Limuru. Githunguri, Kabete, Ruiru, Thika and Kikuyu recorded a single case each.

The COVID-19 case in Isiolo was picked from a mandatory quarantine facility, while the case registered in Turkana was reported from the Kakuma refugee camp.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The case in Turkana’s Kakuma was the first to be detected in the country bringing to twenty-nine, the number of counties which have reported coronavirus infections.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 61,971 samples, recorded 402 recoveries and 52 virus-linked deaths.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

COVID-19 death toll rises to 52

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Coronavirus-related deaths increased to fifty-two on Monday after one more patient succumbed to the virus, the health ministry announced. ...

2 hours ago

County News

Ethnic clashes: Nakuru man admitted in hospital with arrow lodged in his back

NAKURU, Kenya, May 25 – A middle-aged man was Monday admitted to the Nakuru County Referral Hospital with an arrow lodged in his back...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

Hong Kong police embrace China’s security law plan

Hong Kong, May 25 – Hong Kong’s security chief on Monday welcomed China’s plans to impose a national security law on the financial hub,...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Unease in Greece as restaurants, cafes reopen

Athens, Greece, May 25 – Restaurants and cafes across Greece opened ahead of schedule Monday as the country prepared to launch a shortened tourism...

5 hours ago

Corona Virus

Parks packed, terraces open as Madrid and Barcelona celebrate easing

Madrid, Spain, May 25 – Hundreds of Madrid residents flooded to the city’s parks as lockdown measures were finally eased in the Spanish capital...

5 hours ago

Kenya

National Assembly disowns purported Order Paper on DP Ruto impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The National Assembly has dismissed as fake an Order Paper doing the rounds online purportedly listing a Special Motion on...

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Thailand enters global race for vaccine with trials on monkeys

Saraburi, Thailand, May 25 – Thailand is conducting tests on macaque monkeys as it races to produce a cheaper, alternative coronavirus vaccine it hopes...

6 hours ago

County News

DP’s office says Ruto-funded food aid fit for consumption, accuses foes of mudslinging

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – Deputy President William Ruto’s office has refuted claims linking a contaminated relief food consignment distributed in Kiambu’s Kikuyu constituency on...

7 hours ago