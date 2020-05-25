MOH reports 72 more COVID-19 cases, virus tally rises to 1,286

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported seventy-two more coronavirus cases out of 2,711 samples analyzed within a period of 24 hours, bringing to total 1,286 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Nairobi leads with fifty-two cases, Mombasa (11), Kiambu (7), with Isiolo and Turkana recording a case each.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangagi said of the 72, 70 are Kenyans while the other two are foreigners of Ugandan and Somali nationality.

“Of the 72 patients 44 are male while 28 are female, the age range is between 12 years to the youngest and 78 years for the oldest,” she said.

The fifty-two cases in Nairobi are spread across Lang’ata (21), Dagoretti North (15), Kamukunji (4), Kibra (4), Embakasi East (2), Kasarani (3), Dagoretti South (1), Makadara (1) and Mathare (1).

In Mombasa the cases were reported in Nyali (4), Mvita 3 Kisauni 3 and Changamwe (1)

Two of the seven COVID-19 cases reported in Kiambu were traced to Limuru. Githunguri, Kabete, Ruiru, Thika and Kikuyu recorded a single case each.

The COVID-19 case in Isiolo was picked from a mandatory quarantine facility, while the case registered in Turkana was reported from the Kakuma refugee camp.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The case in Turkana’s Kakuma was the first to be detected in the country bringing to twenty-nine, the number of counties which have reported coronavirus infections.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 61,971 samples, recorded 402 recoveries and 52 virus-linked deaths.