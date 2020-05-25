Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Abdi Aman/FILE/Rockefeller Foundation

Capital Health

MOH decries inaccurate contact data in mass COVID-19 tests

JULIE OWINO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – A section of Kenyans turning up for mass COVID-19 tests have been providing inaccurate contact information to health authorities impeding contact tracing efforts in the war to contain the virus.

The Ministry of Health made the revelation on Sunday noting its surveillance teams had been unable trace persons whose samples had tested positive for the virus in certain areas in Nairobi and Mombasa.

“We have noticed a disturbing trend while conducting our targeted testing where some individuals who provide wrong contact and telephone numbers during testing,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman told reporters.

Aman said the government was unable transfer to the infected persons quarantine facilities who now risk spreading the infection to their close contacts.

“The consequence of not being traced and quarantined when having tested positive for coronavirus can be disastrous since you are also exposing your loved ones,” Aman warned.

The health kicked off mass testing in April in high-risk areas and populations in upscalled efforts to combat the virus.

Since then, the government has managed to conduct the exercise in Mandera, parts of Nairobi such as Eastleigh and Kawangware and Mombasa’s Mvita and Old Town.

Eastleigh and Old Town Mombasa and Mandera have been placed under a partial lockdown due to the high number of coronavirus cases reported in the regions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However low turnout as seen in Mombasa’s Old Town continues to slow the mass testing campaign.

Acting Director for the Health Ministry Patrick Amoth had mentioned that going forward in the month of May targeted mass testing will be intesified in Kawangware, Eastleigh and Mvita in Mombasa.

The efforts are seen as crucila to facilitate the safe reopening of the country’s economy which has been battered by current containment measures.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 23 hinted at the possibility of relaxing current COVID-19 containment measures which include a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew and restrictions of movement into and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, and Mandera.

Kenya had registered 1,214 confirmed cases as at May 24. The Ministry of Health has so far tested 59,260 samples.

The first case in the country was registered on March 13.

The number of recovered patients stands at 383.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Qatar virus tracing app stirs rare privacy backlash

Doha, Qatar, May 25 – Privacy concerns over Qatar’s coronavirus contact tracing app, a tool that is mandatory on pain of prison, have prompted...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Mbuno appointed substantive ND-CDF CEO after acting for 11 years

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Yusuf Mbuno has been appointed to take up the position of National Government- Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board Chief...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Moscow espionage trial of ex-US marine Whelan to wrap up

Moscow, Russia, May 25 – The trial in Moscow of ex-US marine Paul Whelan on espionage charges is set to conclude Monday, ending a...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Kenyan politics: The more things change, the more they remain the same

Kenya’s politics and governance system is very brutal, cunning, complex and demanding; that faint-hearted can barely survive.  It has no respect for long term...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Japan set to lift coronavirus emergency as cases slow

Tokyo, Japan, May 25 – Japan was poised to lift its nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus on Monday, gradually reopening the world’s...

3 hours ago

Politics

Suriname votes with convicted-killer president’s future at stake

Paramaribo, Suriname, May 25 – Suriname’s convicted-murderer president Desi Bouterse says he is confident of holding onto power despite polls suggesting his NDP party...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Several affected after consuming relief food distributed in Kikuyu as Ichung’wah distances himself

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Several people were affected after consuming relief food distributed in Kikuyu Constituency on Sunday. The food, branded William Ruto...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

22 COVID-19 cases reported raising confirmed infections to 1,214

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country rose to 1,214 on Sunday after 22 more people tested positive...

20 hours ago