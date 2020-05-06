Connect with us

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe addressing a press conference on April 7 2020 on COVID-19 situation in Kenya.

Capital Health

Midwives to be given PPEs for safety against COVID-19, Kagwe says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 – As the world celebrates the International Day for Midwives, the government says it will start providing them with Personal Protective Equipment for safety against coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said midwives are the primary health caregivers who are vulnerable and must be protected.

“Midwives are particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus disease,” he said on Tuesday when he announced 45 new cases, raising infections in the country to 535, “This means that pregnant women and their babies are at risk too. We are taking action to ensure they are all protected. This includes providing the midwives with the same personal protective equipment that other healthcare workers use to protect themselves against the virus.”

He acknowledged their role in the society urging them to continue offering their services to the women who need them during the coronavirus pandemic

“As a government, we are delighted to celebrate midwives in Kenya for their tireless commitment and professionalism in delivering safe, effective, and respectful quality care to mothers and their babies. We cannot thank you enough. We are extremely grateful,” Kagwe expressed.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Midwives with women, celebrate, demonstrate, mobilize, and unite”

The International Day of the Midwives is celebrated on May 5 every year to highlight the important role midwives play in the health of mothers, children, and their families.

It was first celebrated on May 5, 1991, and has since been observed in over 50 nations around the world.

 The idea of having a day to recognize and honor midwives came out of the 1987 International Confederation of Midwives conference in the Netherlands.

In this article:
