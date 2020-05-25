Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
As the substantive accounting officer of the fund, Mbuno will oversee billions of shillings allocated to the 290 constituencies every year/FILE

Headlines

Mbuno appointed substantive ND-CDF CEO after acting for 11 years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Yusuf Mbuno has been appointed to take up the position of National Government- Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board Chief Executive Officer after serving in an acting capacity for the last 11 years.

This is after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani gazetted his appointment for a period of three years, with effect from May 7.

Members of the National Assembly last month unanimously approved the nomination of Mbuno saying they were correcting an injustice which has been meted out on the civil servant who they described as efficient, qualified and a servant leader.

As the substantive accounting officer of the fund, Mbuno will oversee billions of shillings allocated to the 290 constituencies every year.

Since 2003/04, the Fund has supported projects mainly in the areas of education, health, agriculture, roads, security, sports environment sectors and other national government residual functions.

The Board which derives its mandate from the NG-CDF (Amendment) Act 2016 is specifically mandated to consider project proposals submitted from various constituencies, approve for funding project proposals that are consistent with the Act and send funds to the respective constituency fund account with respect to the approved projects.

The NG-CDF Board other notable functions are to ensure timely and efficient disbursement of funds to every constituency and ensure efficient management of NG-CDF.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Qatar virus tracing app stirs rare privacy backlash

Doha, Qatar, May 25 – Privacy concerns over Qatar’s coronavirus contact tracing app, a tool that is mandatory on pain of prison, have prompted...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

MOH decries inaccurate contact data in mass COVID-19 tests

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – A section of Kenyans turning up for mass COVID-19 tests have been providing inaccurate contact information to health authorities...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Moscow espionage trial of ex-US marine Whelan to wrap up

Moscow, Russia, May 25 – The trial in Moscow of ex-US marine Paul Whelan on espionage charges is set to conclude Monday, ending a...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Kenyan politics: The more things change, the more they remain the same

Kenya’s politics and governance system is very brutal, cunning, complex and demanding; that faint-hearted can barely survive.  It has no respect for long term...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Japan set to lift coronavirus emergency as cases slow

Tokyo, Japan, May 25 – Japan was poised to lift its nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus on Monday, gradually reopening the world’s...

3 hours ago

Politics

Suriname votes with convicted-killer president’s future at stake

Paramaribo, Suriname, May 25 – Suriname’s convicted-murderer president Desi Bouterse says he is confident of holding onto power despite polls suggesting his NDP party...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Several affected after consuming relief food distributed in Kikuyu as Ichung’wah distances himself

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Several people were affected after consuming relief food distributed in Kikuyu Constituency on Sunday. The food, branded William Ruto...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

22 COVID-19 cases reported raising confirmed infections to 1,214

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 – The number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country rose to 1,214 on Sunday after 22 more people tested positive...

20 hours ago