Mbuno appointed substantive ND-CDF CEO after acting for 11 years

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – Yusuf Mbuno has been appointed to take up the position of National Government- Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board Chief Executive Officer after serving in an acting capacity for the last 11 years.

This is after National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani gazetted his appointment for a period of three years, with effect from May 7.

Members of the National Assembly last month unanimously approved the nomination of Mbuno saying they were correcting an injustice which has been meted out on the civil servant who they described as efficient, qualified and a servant leader.

As the substantive accounting officer of the fund, Mbuno will oversee billions of shillings allocated to the 290 constituencies every year.

Since 2003/04, the Fund has supported projects mainly in the areas of education, health, agriculture, roads, security, sports environment sectors and other national government residual functions.

The Board which derives its mandate from the NG-CDF (Amendment) Act 2016 is specifically mandated to consider project proposals submitted from various constituencies, approve for funding project proposals that are consistent with the Act and send funds to the respective constituency fund account with respect to the approved projects.

The NG-CDF Board other notable functions are to ensure timely and efficient disbursement of funds to every constituency and ensure efficient management of NG-CDF.