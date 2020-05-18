Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L – R: Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, NMS Director Mohamed Badi, Sicily Kariuki (CS, Water and Sanitation) and Faridah Karoney (CS, Lands and Physical Planning)/FILE

County News

Matiangi, NMS DG skip Senate meeting on Kariobangi demolitions

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – A Senate committee meeting to assess the recent evictions of city residents in Kariobangi and Ruai failed to take place on Monday after three Cabinet Secretaries alongside the Director General of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Major General Mohammed Badi failed to present responses.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja had demanded for a ministerial statement from the Ministries of Interior and Coordination of Government, Water and Sanitation, and Lands and Physical Planning over demolitions carried out in Kariobangi North and Ruai which left dozens of families homeless.

Senate Lands Committee Chairperson Mwangi Githiomi however said CSs Fred Matiangi (Interior), Sicily Kariuki (Water and Sanitation) and Faridah Karoney (Lands and Physical Planning) had asked for a postponement to allow them gather more information.

“The CSs told me there is important information they are looking for and after that we can arrange for another meeting next week,” he said.

Sakaja had asked the ministries to furnish the Senate with measures put in place to ensure the rights of residents are not infringed upon during demolitions and repossession exercises.

In addition, the Nairobi Senator had asked the government to update the Senate on the status of any legal action taken to charge government officials involved in the illegal allocation of public land and road reserves.

The lawmaker also demanded a report on all the land in Nairobi that is officially mapped as public land and road reserves.

The demolitions Kariobangi North and Ruai have elicited anger among members of the public and human rights defenders who termed actions by the State as ill-timed given the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Over the weekend photos of stranded and frustrated residents whose houses were demolished were widely circulated on social media, with many questioning why the demolitions had to take place without the consideration of COVID-19 containment measures in place.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017

Corona Virus

China offers to help Italy and other countries manage corona virus

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – China has now come out to help nations affected by coronavirus, after managing the crisis at home. On Wednesday,...

March 11, 2020

Capital Health

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – Kenya has confirmed the first case of coronavirus which the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on...

March 13, 2020

BBI

Mathira lawmaker says State machinery deployed to catapult Odinga to State House

NYERI, Mar 10 – Mathira legislator Rigathi Gachagua Tuesday claimed unnamed people in government had deployed State machinery to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga...

March 10, 2020

Capital Health

Masks now mandatory in public places, Kenya declares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – You will be violating the Ministry of Health’s regulations on coronavirus if you are found in public places without...

April 5, 2020