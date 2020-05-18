Matiangi, NMS DG skip Senate meeting on Kariobangi demolitions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – A Senate committee meeting to assess the recent evictions of city residents in Kariobangi and Ruai failed to take place on Monday after three Cabinet Secretaries alongside the Director General of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Major General Mohammed Badi failed to present responses.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja had demanded for a ministerial statement from the Ministries of Interior and Coordination of Government, Water and Sanitation, and Lands and Physical Planning over demolitions carried out in Kariobangi North and Ruai which left dozens of families homeless.

Senate Lands Committee Chairperson Mwangi Githiomi however said CSs Fred Matiangi (Interior), Sicily Kariuki (Water and Sanitation) and Faridah Karoney (Lands and Physical Planning) had asked for a postponement to allow them gather more information.

“The CSs told me there is important information they are looking for and after that we can arrange for another meeting next week,” he said.

Sakaja had asked the ministries to furnish the Senate with measures put in place to ensure the rights of residents are not infringed upon during demolitions and repossession exercises.

In addition, the Nairobi Senator had asked the government to update the Senate on the status of any legal action taken to charge government officials involved in the illegal allocation of public land and road reserves.

The lawmaker also demanded a report on all the land in Nairobi that is officially mapped as public land and road reserves.

The demolitions Kariobangi North and Ruai have elicited anger among members of the public and human rights defenders who termed actions by the State as ill-timed given the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Over the weekend photos of stranded and frustrated residents whose houses were demolished were widely circulated on social media, with many questioning why the demolitions had to take place without the consideration of COVID-19 containment measures in place.