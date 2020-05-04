Connect with us

Mathare and Umoja new hotspots as COVID-19 cases jump to 490 in kenya

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 490 on Monday, following 25 new infections in Nairobi and Mombasa, the government said.

In Nairobi, the new cases are spread out in Mathare, Embakasi, Umoja and Kawangware which remains a hotspot since last week.

“The virus is now fully in our communities and the rate of infection is not going down,” said Dr Mercy Mwangangi, a chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health.

Cases in the country have been rising fast in the last three days, with an average of 20 cases a day.

There were 30 cases confirmed on Sunday and 24 on Saturday.

The increase in cases is attributed to the mass testing initiative that kicked off last week, even though the government has decried low interest from the public in taking the test.

Developing story…..

