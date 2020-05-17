Mary Seneta defends absence from Uhuru PG, claims she was unwell

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 17 – Nominated Senator Mary Seneta who is among five Jubilee Party Senators facing expulsion for snubbing the party’s Senate Parliamentary Group meeting at State House in Nairobi last Tuesday has pledged loyalty to President Uhuru Kenyatta saying she skipped the meeting because she was unwell.

In an personal statement to newsrooms on Sunday, Seneta said her loyalty is with her Party Leader and she stands by all his decisions.

She moved to assure her supporters of her steadfast support for the party in the implementation of policies, directives and bills stating, “I am always ready to assist the party to deliver to the people of Kenya.”

“The allegations of misconduct listed by my party do not imply guilt in the absence of a conviction or admission of guilt. I believe party disciplinary procedures are political, not judicial.”

The Nominated Senator added: “As the current events continue to play out, I assure you that I do not diminish the decisions of the Jubilee party. I will continue to play my part, alongside your support to make the party stronger and enable it to serve and lead the people of Kenya to greater heights of prosperity.

Seneta took the opportunity to narrate her commitment to the ruling party citing how she campaigned for President Kenyatta’s re-election in 2017 despite losing out on the party nominations for the Kajiado County Woman Representatives.

She made her Parliamentary debut after she was elected to the Kajiado County Woman Representative seat between 2013 and 2017 but was nominated to the Senate after losing in the nominations of the ruling party.

She said will be responding formally to a letter from Party National Chairperson Nelson Dzuya requesting her to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against her for ‘among other reasons failure to promote and protect the interests of the party.’

Senata is among the five nominated senators including Millicent Omanga, Iman Falhada Dekow, Victor Prengei and Naomi Waqo that Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the party had recommended to the disciplinary committee for expulsion.

Senata’s apology letter comes days after Waqo apologized for the missing the meeting claiming that it was due to unavoidable circumstances.

