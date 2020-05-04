Connect with us

Tecra is the daughter of Keroche Breweries Limited Chairman, Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja/COURTESY

Man arrested in lamu in probe over tecra muigai’s death

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – Police are holding a man said to have been with Tecra Muigai, the daughter of Keroche Breweries, on the day she sustained injuries at a house Lamu house, before she was airlifted to Nairobi where she died.

Tecra is said to have fallen and sustained serious injuries before she was rushed to a nearby clinic. She was later airlifted to Nairobi where she succumbed to injuries.

Homicide detectives want to establish what triggered the incident.

“We want to know whether it was an accident or there is something else,” a detective privy to the investigations told Capital FM News.

She was the director of Strategy and Innovation at the family-owned brewery that is based in Naivasha.

Detectives said they are also keen to establish her relationship with the man, and how long they had known each other. It is still unclear if the house was owned by the man.

“Tecra’s brilliance, passion and energy were the source of important innovations that have enriched the company’s wide product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year,” the breweries said in a statement that also appealed for privacy for the family as they mourn their daughter.

Keroche Breweries is owned by Joseph and Tabitha Karanja who are Tecra’s parents.

