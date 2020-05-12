Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha/FILE

Capital Health

Magoha forms 9-member team to advise on schools re-opening

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The government has formed a 9 member COVID-19 Education Response Committee to advise on modalities of re-opening schools following anxiety from parents and learners across the country.

The committee unveiled on Tuesday by Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha will be chaired by Dr. Sarah Ruto, who is the chairperson Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development with other members being drawn from the expansive sector.

In a statement, Magoha said the committee is expected to advise him on 9 areas, including reviewing and reorganizing the school calendar as part of the post-COVID-19 recovery strategy.

“Although schools were expected to resume learning when the Second Term was scheduled to start on May 4th, 2020, the Government extended the reopening date for one month to given more room for the scale up of the national efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19. In the meantime, the Ministry has come up with measures to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 in the education sector, including mounting of online learning and the drafting of a master-plan to guide the response to COVID-19 in the education sector,” reads a section of statement.

The committee is expected to submit regular reports to the CS on the implementation progress of COVID-19 related programmes.

Kenya closed schools in mid-March after the confirmation of positive cases in the country.

The committee will also be required to, “identify institutions that may have been adversely affected by COVID-19 and advise on mitigation and recovery measures.”

The Committee’s Secretariat will be located at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017