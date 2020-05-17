Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
FILE

County News

Local divers join police team in search 5 who drowned in River Nzoia

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, May 17 – A combined search has been mounted in River Nzoia, Siaya County, where five people drowned on Saturday while trying to retrieve a body of a relative who had drowned a day earlier.

The County Police Commander Francis Kooli Sunday said the search was suspended Saturday evening due to darkness.

Kooli said the search teams were yet to retrieve bodies as locals joined security agencies in search efforts.

The five who drowned were part of a nine-member team that had set out on a speed motorboat to retrieve the body of a male who drowned on Friday.

Four other people managed to swim to safety as strong waves in the river hit the boat which capsized.

Speaking over phone, Kooli said a security team was working closely with local divers and elders to retrieve the bodies.

The search team was looking for six bodies with fears that they might be washed downstream into Lake Victoria.

Kooli said the search team was hopeful the bodies will float in the coming hours easing retrieval efforts.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He regretted that earlier drowning incidents had gone unreported while urging the public to always report such incidences to the authorities.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017