Local divers join police team in search 5 who drowned in River Nzoia

KISUMU, Kenya, May 17 – A combined search has been mounted in River Nzoia, Siaya County, where five people drowned on Saturday while trying to retrieve a body of a relative who had drowned a day earlier.

The County Police Commander Francis Kooli Sunday said the search was suspended Saturday evening due to darkness.

Kooli said the search teams were yet to retrieve bodies as locals joined security agencies in search efforts.

The five who drowned were part of a nine-member team that had set out on a speed motorboat to retrieve the body of a male who drowned on Friday.

Four other people managed to swim to safety as strong waves in the river hit the boat which capsized.

Speaking over phone, Kooli said a security team was working closely with local divers and elders to retrieve the bodies.

The search team was looking for six bodies with fears that they might be washed downstream into Lake Victoria.

Kooli said the search team was hopeful the bodies will float in the coming hours easing retrieval efforts.

He regretted that earlier drowning incidents had gone unreported while urging the public to always report such incidences to the authorities.