Lang’ata, Dagoretti record 36 COVID-19 cases as Nairobi infections surge by 52

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Nairobi’s Langata and Dagoretti North regions are emerging as new COVID -19 hotspots accounting for 21 and 15 cases respectively of the 72 cases recorded Monday.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi noted during a status update on the pandemic that Nairobi recorded the highest number of cases at fifty-two with Kamukunji and Kibera recording four cases each while Kasarani registered three cases.

Kibera reported four cases,Kasarani( 3), Embakasi East (2), )Makadara (1), Mathare (1) and Dagoretti South (1).

Mombasa had 11 cases which were spread across Nyali (4), Mvita (3), Changamwe (1) and Kisauni (3).

Limuru accounts for two of the seven cases in Kiambu while Githunguri, Kabete, Ruiru, Thika and Kikuyu recorded one case each.

Mwangangi noted the number of counties reporting COVID-19 cases increased to 29 after the confirmation of a single case in Turkana’s Kakuma region.

Other counties which have the cases are Kajiado, Kwale, Mandera, Wajir, Migori, Busia, Kilifi, Siaya, Nakuru, Taita Taveta, Garissa, Kitui, Uasin Gishu, Machakos, Bungoma Homa Bay, Meru, Bomet, Kakamega, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Makueni and Trans Nzoia.

The case in Isiolo was picked up from a quarantine facility, the CAS noted.

The seventy-two COVID-19 cases reported on Monday arose from  2,711 samples analyzed in a period of 24 hours, rising the number of reported virus infections to 1,286.

Mwangagi said of the 72, 70 are Kenyans while the other two are foreigners of Ugandan and Somali nationality.

“Of the 72 patients 44 are male while 28 are female, the age range is between 12 years to the youngest and 78 years for the oldest,” she said.

