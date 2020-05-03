Connect with us

KQ’s UK repatriation flight to depart from London on Monday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 –Kenya Airways (KQ) will Monday facilitate a flight from London to Nairobi amid flight disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The national carrier said only Kenyan citizens with COVID-19 test results will be allowed to fly to Nairobi where they will be required to proceed on government-sanctioned quarantine.

“Kenya airways offers you an opportunity to re-unite with your loved ones. Book flights from London to Nairobi scheduled for 4th May 2020, All guests are required to arrange for their own Covid-19 tests prior to travel,” the airline noted.

The airline is organizing similar flights to depart from Mumbai, India  on May 7 and from Guangzhou, China on May 8.

The tickets of the flights are one-way. Parents accompanied by infants will pay an additional 10 per cent of adult rate.

Upon arrival, the passengers will be required to undergo a mandatory quarantine of 14-28 days at their own costs in line with government’s directive.

Kenyans in India are to present visas and ensure their COVID-19 tests done seven days prior the flight.

They will be also be required to complete a form declaring they will comply with the  14 days mandatory quarantine in Nairobi.

“Guest with pre-medical condition(s) that restrict travel must obtain medical clearance form and complete medical form prior to travel,” KQ noted.

Kenya’s Ambassador to China Sarah Serem has urged Kenyans in the Chinese city of Guangzhou to take advantage of a facilitated flight back to Nairobi scheduled for May 8.

She, however, expressed concern that very few Kenyans had brought the tickets as of May 1, compared to the 183 who had registered their desire to travel back home.

“Kindly know that the Government of China has been so gracious to us and they have extended an amnesty and issued exit visas to all those with an expired visa and overstays within the set timelines,” she said in a statement released on May 1.

In this article:
