KQ to fly home 161 Kenyans from China’s Guangzhou city on Saturday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The national airline, Kenya Airways, is Saturday set to fly home 161 Kenyans who were stranded in the China.

Kenya’s Ambassador to China Sarah Serem confirmed this as she said the that a team from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese Government had been working around the clock with the Embassy to facilitate Kenyans seeking to fly back home.

Serem further stated she had relocated to the City of Guangzhou in order to ensure that all the passengers have been issued with the necessary travel documents.

“In order to offer real-time support to the Kenyans and see them off as they fly back home, my team and I have temporarily relocated to Guangzhou. This move has ensured that all the passengers have been issued the necessary travel documents,” she said. I am pleased to report that 161 Kenyans in China will be flying back home on Saturday, 9 May on KQ 883. It's been around the clock, seamless operation, working as a team with the HQ, Chinese Government, @KenyaAirways and the Embassy to facilitate the Kenyans to fly back home.— Amb. Sarah Serem (@Serem_JC) May 8, 2020

The Kenyan Envoy last week voiced concern that very few Kenyans had brought the tickets for the flights as of May 1, compared to the 183 who had registered their desire to travel back home.

The 161 passengers flying from Guangzhou will be also be required to complete a form declaring they will comply a 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Nairobi.

All the passengers were also required to produce certificates indicating they had tested negative for COVID-19.