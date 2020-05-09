Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Amb Serem stated she had relocated to the City of Guangzhou in order to ensure that all the passengers have been issued with the necessary travel documents/FILE - Kenya High Commission, Beijing

Capital Health

KQ to fly home 161 Kenyans from China’s Guangzhou city on Saturday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The national airline, Kenya Airways, is Saturday set to fly home 161 Kenyans who were stranded in the China.

Kenya’s Ambassador to China Sarah Serem confirmed this as she said the that a team from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chinese Government had been working around the clock with the Embassy to facilitate Kenyans seeking to fly back home.

Serem further stated she had relocated to the City of Guangzhou in order to ensure that all the passengers have been issued with the necessary travel documents.

“In order to offer real-time support to the Kenyans and see them off as they fly back home, my team and I have temporarily relocated to Guangzhou. This move has ensured that all the passengers have been issued the necessary travel documents,” she said.

The Kenyan Envoy last week voiced concern that very few Kenyans had brought the tickets for the flights as of May 1, compared to the 183 who had registered their desire to travel back home.

The 161 passengers flying from Guangzhou will be also be required to complete a form declaring they will comply a 14-day mandatory quarantine period in Nairobi.

All the passengers were also required to produce certificates indicating they had tested negative for COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017