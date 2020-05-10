KPA Finance Manager, wife arrested over irregular payments totaling Sh214.5mn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike has been arrested alongside his wife Jacinta and a ports clerical officer over the irregular payments totaling Sh214.5 million.

This is after directed the arrest of the three, alongside Nyoike’s brother Alfred Hinga and directors of Nyali Capital Limited be charged with various offences ranging from abuse of office and dealing in suspect property.

Nyoike is accused of approving irregular payments amounting to Sh214.5 million to Nyali Capital Limited (NLC) where his wife Jacinta Wanjiku Wambugu worked and his brother Alfred Hinga Nyoike worked as General Manager and director respectively.

An investigation launched by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established the questionable payments were made between October 2014 and March 2017.

The DPP said, in a statement released on Sunday, said he is satisfied with the investigations report compiled by EACC which uncovered that Nyoike facilitated NCL’s micro finance business to finance the KPA suppliers, Local Purchase Orders and Local Service Orders and thereafter utilized the KPA system to have the principal and the interest from the said suppliers remitted to NCL.

Haji further notes that Nyoike failed to declare a conflict of interest despite knowing that his Jacinta Wanjiku Wambugu and his brother Alfred Hinga Nyoike were the General Manager and one of the directors of Nyali Capital Limited.

The law states that public official is in conflict of interest if the official exercises an official power, duty or function that provides an opportunity to further the official’s private interests or those of the official’s relatives or friends or to improperly further another person’s interests

The DPP has also ordered the arrest of Isaac Obunga, a clerical officer who is accused facilitating the transaction despite the lack of the contractual relationship between KPA and Nyali Capital Limited.

“It is clear from the evidence that there was no contractual relationship between KPA and NCL save for letters of undertaking signed by KPA officers guaranteeing that KPA would subtract and remit funds to account of Nyali Capital Limited from the vendors financed by the said company,” Haji outlined.

“This fact was known by Isaac Obunga, an employee of the KPA, who nevertheless irregularly defined Nyali Capital Limited as a vendor in the KPA vendor portal,” he noted.