KPA Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike freed on Sh2mn bail in Sh214.5mn graft case

MOMBASA, Kenya, May 11 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) General Finance Manager Patrick Nyoike was on Monday granted Sh2 million cash bail after denying graft charges in Sh214.5 million case.

Nyoike, who was arrested on Sunday alongside his wife, Jacinta Wanjiku Wambugu and KPA clerical officer Isaac Obunga, was arraigned before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti.

Nyoike’s wife however did not appear before the court after she was taken ill on Sunday night and rushed to Mombasa Hospital.

Nyoike and Obunga were the only ones charged in court. They were released on Sh5 million bond with the same amount of surety or an alternative of Sh2 million

At the same time, Mombasa Chief Magistrate Edna ordered that a doctor who is attending to Wambugu to appear before the court on Tuesday.

Two other accused people in the case; Alfred Hinga, a brother to Nyoike and Peter Ndichu Kinyanjui, could not appear before the court because they were in Nairobi.

According to the charge sheet, Nyoike his wife and the three others are accused that on diverse dates between October 2014 and March 2017, the unlawfully handled Sh215, 098, 340 payment made to Nyali Capital Limited by KPA.

Nyoike’s wife is the General Manager of Nyali Capital Limited, whereas Hinga and Kinyanjui are directors to the company.

Nyoike and Obunga were also chargef with abuse of office for approving the and creating Nyali Capital Limited as a vendor in the KPA Supplier Relationships Management System without following the due procedure set out in KPA Quality Management System.

Nyoike and Obunga used their office to improperly confer a benefit of 215,098,340.80 to Nyali Capital Limited by approving creating of Nyali Capital Limited as a vendor in the KPA.

Nyoike was also charged with failure to disclose a private interest to in Nyali Capital Limited, which is managed by his wife Wambugu.

Wambugu, Hinga, Kinyanjui and Nyali Capital Ltd were accused of irregularly receiving 215,098,340.80 from KPA.