Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In a statement to newsrooms, KNUT's Secretary General Wilson Sossion proposed the creation of a technical team to oversee day to day operations in schools including adherence to social distancing/FILE/CFM

Capital Health

KNUT urges school reopening under stringent COVID-19 protocols

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has appealed to the national government to adopt coronavirus-prevention guidelines in schools to facilitate reopening of learning institutions.

In a statement to newsrooms, the union’s Secretary General Wilson Sossion proposed the creation of a technical team  to oversee day to day operations in schools including adherence to social distancing.

The proposed technical team will constitute members drawn from Boards of Management, Parents Association, KNUT, Headteachers Association and Religious Organisations.

“The quality assurance and standards officers, BOM members, Public health officials, KNUT, Kenya Secondary School Heads Associations (KESSHA), Kenya Primary School Headteachers Association (KEPSHA) and religious organizations to jointly inspect school facilities with a view of establishing its status and compliance,” KNUT proposed.

“The school boards supported by the technical teams should be prepared to address logistical nightmares when schools reopen,” Sossion stated.

In a raft of proposals, the union proposed the reconfiguration of all classrooms to facilitate social distancing and reduce physical contact. KNUT also proposed a ban on field trips, school assemblies, physical education and choir classes.

“Teachers and the school management should known in advance that the intervening period will be stressful, and some children will be much more sensitive that others to change, but with time they will adjust,” Sossion said.

In the  letter addressed to Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, Sossion  said all schools  previously converted to quarantine centers should be vacated and fumigated before school re-open.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There should be screening  of pupils, teachers and non teaching staff every morning and evening to guard against occurrence of the virus,” the union noted.

The teachers union also wants the school feeding programme to be activated to ease financial and logistical pressure on parents and guardians

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017