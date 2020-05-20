Kithure Kindiki Ouster Motion Set For Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka has convened a special sitting on Friday to discuss a motion for the removal of his deputy, Kithure Kindiki of Tharaka Nithi.

In a special gazette notice issued on Wednesday, Lusaka notified Senators that the special sitting to be conducted in the chamber will start at 2.00 pm. House Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio had requested for the special sitting.

The House Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata had on Tuesday tabled the notice to have Kindiki ousted on grounds that he failed to attend the Senate Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House Nairobi, and that he has not explained his absence todate.

It was the State House meeting that sacked Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet and his Nakuru counterpart Susan Kihika who were replaced by Poghisio and Kangata respectively.

Kindiki, a perceived Deputy President William Ruto’s ally risks being stripped off his powerful position in the latest purge orchestrated by the leadership of Jubilee Party who accuses them of disrespecting the president.

Article 106 (2) of the Constitution provides that the office of Deputy Speaker shall become vacant when a new House of Parliament first meets after an election; if the relevant House so resolves by resolution supported by the votes of at least two-thirds of its members; or if the office holder resigns from office in a letter addressed to the relevant House.

Talk has been rife that the purge is headed for Chairs of committees in the Senate who have been undermining President Kenyatta’s agenda.

Those targeted include Chairperson for Senate’s Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights, Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Finance and Budget Committee ‘s Mahamud Mohamed (Mandera) and Devolution Committee’s John Kinyua (Laikipia)–according to party insiders.