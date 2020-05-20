Connect with us

Capital News
Kimunya served as Lands Minister in former President Mwai Kibaki's NARC Government from 2002 to February 2006/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Kimunya, 3 others acquited in Sh60mn land fraud case

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Former Cabinet Minister Amos Kimunya has been acquitted in a Sh60 million land transfer case.

The case had been instituted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, EACC against the Kipipiri legislator and three others among them a director of Land Adjudication and Settlement, all accused of illegally disposing off public property worth Sh60 million.

In his ruling, trial magistrate Alex Kombo found that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against the accused. 

The Magistrate ruled that the investigating officer had failed to avail crucial witnesses to prove how the 25 acre-piece of land in Nyandarua was transferred to a firm identified as Midlands Ltd.

Kimunya had been accused of failing to “protect public property” and failing to disclose that he was one of the directors at Midlands Ltd.

Court documents state that the transfer was done on February 6, 2006.

The magistrate ruled, “there were several gaps in the investigations leading to the collapsing of the case “due to lack of evidence.”

