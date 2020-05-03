Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tecra is the daughter of Keroche Breweries Limited Chairman, Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja/COURTESY

County News

Keroche’s Innovation Director Tecra Karanja dies in an accident

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya May 3 – Keroche Breweries Strategy and Innovation Director, Tecra Muigai Karanja, died in a tragic accident on Saturday.

Tecra is the daughter of Keroche Breweries Limited Chairman, Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja.

The family did not issued details on the accident.

The firm mourned the deceased as a brilliant leader whose passion and energy drove the firm’s innovations and growth of wide variety of its products.

“Tecra’s brilliance passion and energy were the source of importrant innovations that have enriched  the company’s product range including the development of new  brands that were scheduled to be launched this year,” the firm said.

Keroche said her life should serve as an example to young people around the world to work hard to make their dreams come true.

“While we mourn the loss of a remarkable young lady, we also celebrate her life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world,” the firm’s corporate affairs department said.

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned Tecra as a thought-changer and a high achiever who was dedicated and thorough in her duties at the Keroche Breweries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Siaya Seantor James Orengo are among leaders who sent condolence messages to the family..

”Please accept deep condolences from Ida Odinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” Odinga tweeted.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said: “My deepest condolences to Mr. & Mrs Karanja (Keroche) and family for the loss of their beloved daughter. Fare thee well Tecra. Very sad indeed.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017