Keroche’s Innovation Director Tecra Karanja dies in an accident

NAIROBI,Kenya May 3 – Keroche Breweries Strategy and Innovation Director, Tecra Muigai Karanja, died in a tragic accident on Saturday.

Tecra is the daughter of Keroche Breweries Limited Chairman, Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja.

The family did not issued details on the accident.

The firm mourned the deceased as a brilliant leader whose passion and energy drove the firm’s innovations and growth of wide variety of its products.

“Tecra’s brilliance passion and energy were the source of importrant innovations that have enriched the company’s product range including the development of new brands that were scheduled to be launched this year,” the firm said.

Keroche said her life should serve as an example to young people around the world to work hard to make their dreams come true.

“While we mourn the loss of a remarkable young lady, we also celebrate her life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world,” the firm’s corporate affairs department said.

Deputy President William Ruto also mourned Tecra as a thought-changer and a high achiever who was dedicated and thorough in her duties at the Keroche Breweries.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Siaya Seantor James Orengo are among leaders who sent condolence messages to the family..

”Please accept deep condolences from Ida Odinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” Odinga tweeted.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said: “My deepest condolences to Mr. & Mrs Karanja (Keroche) and family for the loss of their beloved daughter. Fare thee well Tecra. Very sad indeed.”