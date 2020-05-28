Connect with us

Kenya’s COVID-19 curve climbing as 147 new cases reported

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Kenya is increasingly recording a high number of COVID-19 cases since last week, raising serious concerns of community infections.

After recording 123 cases, that were as the highest on a single day on Wednesday, 147 cases were recorded on Thursday raising the tally to 1,618.

“We must take this pandemic very seriously because as you can see the numbers are rising,” said Mutahi Kagwe, the country’s Health Cabinet Secretary, on a tour of Kiambu County.

In the latest tally released on Thursday, Nairobi and Mombasa counties accounted for the lion share.

“There is not a single person who is safe from becoming COVID-19 positive,” Kagwe said on a visit to Kiambu County.

Nairobi recorded 90 new cases with Kibra slum having 35. The neighbouring Langata recorded 15, while Mombasa had 41 new infections.

The new cases were tested from 2831 samples.

The new cases, he said were tested from quarantine facilities while others were picked up by the Ministry of Health surveillance teams.

So far, he said, public health officials have tested more than 70,172 across the country.

Of the new infections, the CS said the youngest is 1-year-old and the oldest 87 years—all Kenyans.

“The more we test, the higher the number of positive cases that we are likely to get,” the CS said while cautioning against stigmatization.

As the cases of infections in the country continue to increase in the country, he said the numbers of recoveries have also risen to 421, after 13 patients were discharged.

He said fatality cases had also increased to 58 after 3 people succumbed in Thika and Mombasa County. Both had other underlying issues.

