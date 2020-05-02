Connect with us

Capital News
Amb Serem however voiced concerns with the response for Kenyans on flight bookings despite the Chinese government providing assistance on visa clearance

Capital Health

Kenyans urged to take advantage of May 8 Guangzhou-Nairobi flight amid low bookings

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 2 – Kenya’s Ambassador to China Sarah Serem has urged Kenyans in the Chinese city of Guangzhou to take advantage of a facilitated flight back to Nairobi scheduled for May 8.

In a video statement posted on her Twitter account, Serem however voiced concerns with the response for Kenyans on flight bookings despite the Chinese government providing assistance on visa clearance.

“We know that although 183 registered their desire to travel back home, very few have bought their tickets as of today (May 1). Kindly know that the Government of China has been so gracious to us and they have extended an amnesty and issued exit visas to all those with an expired visa and overstays within the set timelines,” she added.

She stated the Kenya Airways flight will be leaving Guangzhou for Nairobi on Friday.

“For those with expired or lost passports, the embassy will facilitate with emergency travel documents, therefore urgently submit the relevant documents to the embassy,” Serem pronounced.

Serem further advised Kenyans wishing to travel back to obtain a COVID-19 health certificate before the return date.

“I would like to advise that we continue to observe the measures put in place to contain the pandemic,” she pleaded.

As Kenyans in China, we have every reason to be thankful to God. He has protected us from the pandemic,” Serem concluded, as she imploded on returnees to continue observing safety measures in China and in Kenya.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau on April 28 revealed that those wishing to travel back to Kenya would have to part with Sh80,468 each since the flight tickets will not be funded by the government.

