Kenyans celebrate Mother’s Day amid restricted movements Under virus containment efforts

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Kenyans took to social media on Sunday to express their heartfelt love as the world marked Mother’s Day with most narrating the special role mothers have played in their lives.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Industrialist and Capital Group Chairman Dr Chris Kirubi, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho are among those who paid tributes.

The President’s spouse took out a page in the newspapers, with a pictorial message to celebrate and thank all mothers for their selfless love and unconditional care.

“This year’s Mother’s Day is unique because many of us cannot spend the day with the special people in our lives. The woman who has cared for us and loved us; the special woman who has nurtured and mentored us. This may be your Mother or Grandmother, your Mother in law, your Aunt, your sister or your Care-Giver,” said the First Lady.

She especially recognized and applauded all healthcare female workers who she said are ‘our mothers on the frontline fighting COVID-19. I salute you all.’

“Even in these special circumstances of COVID-19, let us acknowledge and show gratitude to these remarkable women for the roles they have played in out lives.

Ruto tweeted: “Dear Mom, You are a special gift to me. You will always have a special place in my heart. Through you, allow me to pay special tribute to our mothers on this special Mother’s Day.”

In message on his Twitter account, Dr Kirubi celebrated all mothers around the globe and appreciated them for, “the significant role in making us who we are today.”

“We recognize your hard work, unconditional love and the sacrifices you make for your families,” he said.

Joho, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka similarly saluted all mothers while Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua simply tweeted, ‘continue making it happen around the world’.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja posted a series of individual photographs capturing his late mother.

“Dear Mama, though we are far apart, you are always in my heart. Everything I am is because you led the way,” he said in the message captioned ‘because of your love; I am. Happy Mother’s Day.’

Capital FM’s Jam Co-presenter Martin Kariuki posted a video clip performing 24 push-ups with a caption stating: “Day 24 of 30 push up challenge is dedicated to those that love and care for me 24 hours a day!”