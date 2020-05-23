kenya to unveil budget statement on June 11

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani will read this year’s budget statement on June 11 at the National Assembly Chambers.

Yatani will read a statement that covers the 2020/2021` financial estimates is set to be announced at 3.00 pm on that day.

It will come at a time when a lot of resources are being put in the war against coronavirus which has so far infected 1,161 Kenyans.

Key in the statement will be the measures put in place by the government to cushion Kenyans from the pandemic which has left many jobless.

It also comes when the country has received billions of shillings as loan from international lenders, to fill in the deficit occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

This week alone, the World Bank has announced that it will be lending more money.

The latest monies, the World Bank said it will be for fighting desert locusts that have invaded several counties and threatened food security to about three million people.

For fighting locusts, the bank will lend Kenya Sh4.6 billion and for budget support a whooping Sh106.8 billion.

“Without immediate intervention, the locust attack could lead to a deterioration in food security towards the end of 2020 and possible rise in food prices,” said World Bank Country Director for Kenya, Felipe Jaramillo.

“We are working with other development partners to provide, restore, and enhance the livelihoods of affected farmers, pastoralists, and vulnerable households that have been affected by the locust attack and are food insecure.”