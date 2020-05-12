Kenya sends team to Namanga to tame COVID-19 cross-border infections

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- The Ministry of Health has dispatched a high-level delegation to Kajiado County following increased cases.

The team led by acting Director-General at the Ministry of Health Dr Patrick Amoth will also visit Namanga–the border with Tanzania to assess measures that can help stop cross-border transmissions.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said this is part of government’s heightened measures to curb the spread of the disease- whose infections rose to 715 in the country on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the great importance of surveillance at our boarders, in this war against the coronavirus disease,” the CAS said.

The move was prompted by rising curve of the coronavirus infections at the Namanga boarder point where 14 cases were recorded on Monday.

He said security agencies “were doing everything possible” to control the movement of people at the border.

The government is particularly concerned at infections reported through the Kenya-Tanzania and Kenya-Somalia border.

“The security forces are doing the best they can to man these boarders and to control movement there, but of course people still use some of these porous borders,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Truck drivers leaving and entering the country are also being subjected to mandatory coronavirus tests.