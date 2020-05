NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – COVID-19 infections rose to 1,109 Thursday, after 80 new infections were confirmed.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said it is the largest number recorded on a single day , and has warned of an upward trajectory in new infections.

“I am pleading with you to take this matter seriously because as you can see the numbers are rising by the day,” he said.

Developing story…..