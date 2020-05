NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Public health officials in Kenya are projecting the peak for COVID-19 in August or September.

Dr Patrick Amoth, a Director General of Health at the Ministry of Health, said the country will likely record up to 200 cases a day.

He made the announcement at a regular press conference where Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 80 new infections, raising the total to 1,109.

Developing story….