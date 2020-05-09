Kenya Power says engineers working to identify hitch as nationwide outage reported

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Kenya Power Company has attributed a nationwide outage reported at 5.49am on Saturday to a system disturbance on the transmission network.

The utility firm said its engineers were working to identify the hitch in efforts to restore power supply to the national grid.

The outage comes at a time the energy ministry has announced an upsurge in water levels in key hydroelectricity dams as a result of heavy rains and flooding in parts of the country.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter Wednesday said Masinga which supports power production at the Masinga Hydroelectric Power Station had exceeded its reservoir capacity reaching a historical 1,057.9 meters above the sea level.

More to follow…