President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi. /CFM.

Kamba professionals endorse Wiper Alliance with Jubilee, KANU

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23- Kamba professionals have endorsed the planned tripartite alliance between Wiper Party, the ruling Jubilee Party, and Kenya African National Union.

The professionals, led by Daniel Yumbya, the Chairman of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, said the deal to be signed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka will foster unity and spur development in the region.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is consolidating the grip of his government by forming an all-inclusive government after an agreement with KANU and the Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement, ODM.

“It is, therefore, with great joy that we give our full blessings and support to Kalonzo Musyoka as the senior-most Kamba leader in his endeavor to pursue an appropriate political working framework that will see the community fully inside the Government,” they said.

“The Akamba people are peace-loving, and therefore, the pursuit of national unity is integral to the community’s historical ethos,” they said.

Other professionals who signed the statement include Dr Ezekiel Mutua (Kenya Film and Classification Board), Mumo Matemu (former EACC Chairman), Professor Philip Kaloki, the Chairman of the Kenya Medical Training College, KMTC among others.

“No community can achieve sustainable development in isolation of other communities. Further, there can be no meaningful peace without peaceful engagements with other communities and, therefore, efforts towards alliances and collaboration with other communities and political parties, particularly the ruling party, is not only strategic but wise.”

