Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka (centre) says the party’s National Executive Council is exploring a post-election coalition with the ruling Jubilee Party led by President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and Senator Gideon Moi-led (right) Kenya Africa National Union (KANU)/FILE

Kalonzo says Wiper’s NEC exploring post-election pact with Jubilee Party

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Monday said the party’s National Executive Council is exploring a post-election coalition with the ruling Jubilee Party and Senator Gideon Moi-led Kenya Africa National Union (KANU).

The former Vice President who has an existing pre-election coalition agreement with Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) under National Super Alliance (NASA) said discussions on the proposal are ongoing.

“We had our NEC virtual meetings and we agreed that we need to be able to open negotiations and be able to move in that direction, so we are already set,” he said during an interview on Citizen TV.

Musyoka, however pointed out that the party is reviewing legal provisions on the modalities of cooperation with Jubilee Party given Wiper Party has an existing coalition agreement with ODM, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya.

“Wiper would be ready to enter into a cooperation agreement with KANU and Jubilee when that time comes and we are open to that but right now we are guided by coalition agreement we have with NASA,we are consulting with coalition partners to look at the best way forward as we seek to ensure national unity,” he said.

The former Vice President’s remarks came a day after it emerged KANU had signed a coalition deal with Jubilee Party amid reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta could be making major changes in the party’s parliamentary leadership especially at the Senate.

Kalonzo noted his cooperation with Jubilee Party will seek to address challenges beyond the current administration saying, “we all have to look to the future, how we have to prepare for the future challenges and political contest, the initial stage is to look at the cooperation agreement, not necessarily a coalition agreement.”

“We are consulting with our coalition partners in ODM, ANC and FORD Kenya, to be able to see what else we can do, because at this time the country needs to come together,” he said.

President Kenyatta was expected to host Jubilee Party Senators to a parliamentary group meeting whose agenda remains unclear.

