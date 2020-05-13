Judiciary official referred to mental hospital after killing her husband, daughter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, May 13 – A Judiciary officer accused of murdering her husband and child in Kioru, Kirinyaga County, has been referred to Mathare Mental Hospital in Nairobi.

Nyeri High Court Judge Jairus Ngaa referred Naomi Wanjiku to the hospital after court was told she cannot stand trial due to her mental state.

Senior State Counsel Emma Gicheha said that Wanjiku’s physiatrist report had shown that she was suffering from depression and was thus not fit to stand trial.

“Your honour the report we have indicate that the accused is suffering from depression and is not fit to stand trial,” Gicheha told the court.

Justice Ngaa ordered that she be taken to the mental health facility in Nairobi and be brought back to court on June 18.

Wanjiku who was serving at Karatina Law Court is alleged to have attacked her husband and daughter with an axe at their family home Kioru village in Kirinyaga West District.

The victims –Charles Murimi and Varelline Njeri – died after sustaining deep injuries.