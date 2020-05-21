Jubilee Party defends Kindiki ouster motion Set for Friday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kangata says the ouster motion against Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki is justified.

The motion will be debated Friday, when the Tharaka Nithi Senator will know his fate, coming a week after his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen was dismissed as Majority Leader and replaced by West Pokot’s Samuel Poghisio.

Kangata said the Tharaka Nithi Senator has been disloyal to the party, citing his failure to attend the Senate Parliamentary Group meeting that was convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House.

“The party has lost confidence in the Deputy Speaker. He failed to provide reasons for skipping the meeting and that is a major issue to the party,” he said during a media briefing at Parliament Buildings on Thursday.

Kangata, who took over as Majority Whip from Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, said the party will not spare anyone who does not toe the line.

The Muranga Senator was however, cagey to pronounce himself on Kithure’s successor noting that the party’s priority was to first ensure that he is removed from office.

“For now we are focusing on the elections after which the party will decide who will succeed him,” he said.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja have been touted as possible candidates.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kindiki’s fate appears to be sealed after Kangata confirmed that a total of 48 Senators had endorsed the motion. 26 of the Senators are from Jubilee while another 22 are from the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

Article 106 (2) of the Constitution stipulates that two-thirds of the members of a House of Parliament are required to remove a deputy speaker.

Kindiki, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was once touted as his possible running mate in the 2022 presidential election.